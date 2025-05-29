PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Buys Shares of 11,000 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $90.94 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta purchased 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $406,974.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,197,974.75. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 416,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,254,547. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.