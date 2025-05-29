Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Friedman Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.40. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $19.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

