10,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,887,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $104.52 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,155 shares of company stock worth $19,556,047 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.