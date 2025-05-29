Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires New Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MSCI by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.36.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $563.01 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.32 and a 1 year high of $642.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $550.90 and a 200-day moving average of $578.26.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.