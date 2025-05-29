NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $590.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

