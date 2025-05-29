NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 409 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $41.57 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $40.74.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

