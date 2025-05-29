Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 16,968,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,862,000 after buying an additional 5,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,164,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,308,000 after buying an additional 1,136,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,312,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,846,000 after buying an additional 46,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $124,498,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,673,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,703,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.69 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

