B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,711,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of VEU opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $65.79. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78.
About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
