Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $36,000 Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3,260.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $221.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $201.35 and a 52-week high of $226.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.80 and its 200-day moving average is $217.12.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

