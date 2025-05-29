Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DAL opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

