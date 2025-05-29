Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,182 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $17.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,220.07. The trade was a 1.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

