Forum Financial Management LP Takes $231,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

