Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel Sells 62,116 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 62,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,697,630.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,100.42. This trade represents a 39.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -194.70 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.