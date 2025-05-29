Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel Sells 62,116 Shares

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 62,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,697,630.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,100.42. This trade represents a 39.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.38 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -194.70 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

