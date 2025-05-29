Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CTO Eric Gebhardt Sells 6,151 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 6,151 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.39, for a total value of $1,244,900.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,085.83. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

WAB stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $147.66 and a 1-year high of $210.88.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.83.

Read Our Latest Report on WAB

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.