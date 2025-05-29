Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) CTO Eric Gebhardt Sells 6,151 Shares of Stock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WABGet Free Report) CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 6,151 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.39, for a total value of $1,244,900.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,085.83. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

WAB stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $147.66 and a 1-year high of $210.88.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WABGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.83.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

