California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,773 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $35,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,350,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,589 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,940,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,964 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $111.21. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.85.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

