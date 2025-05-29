Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) COO Mark L. Jacobson Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,251.35. This trade represents a 77.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $102.99 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,130,000 after buying an additional 302,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 912,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,228,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,952,000 after buying an additional 164,537 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 703,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,023,000 after buying an additional 30,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 644,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,555,000 after buying an additional 19,701 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

