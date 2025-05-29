Ascent Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 95 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,833.89 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,791.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,998.93.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.