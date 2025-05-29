Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $51,000 Position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,918,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integras Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,000.

INCO opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.50.

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

