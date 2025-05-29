Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.04 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

