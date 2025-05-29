689 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $575.60 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $588.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price (up previously from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $608.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.