Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.90.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.3243 per share. This represents a $3.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

