Mattson Financial Services LLC Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Mattson Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 51,179 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,279,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,525. This trade represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,646.04. The trade was a 26.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,576 shares of company stock worth $1,631,457 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $19.89 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $37.08. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

