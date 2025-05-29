Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 346,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 167,644 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $1,500,413.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,214,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,869,775. This trade represents a 16.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James G. Pratt bought 6,571 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, with a total value of $58,876.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,800. This represents a 28.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 619,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,232. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading

