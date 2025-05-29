Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $9,488,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $6,473,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $84.66.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

