Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 417.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.49% of Vital Farms worth $91,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VITL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after buying an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,058,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,904,000 after purchasing an additional 415,614 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,696,000 after purchasing an additional 308,425 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Vital Farms by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 297,684 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter valued at $10,043,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Vital Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,966,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,690,677.10. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,124 shares of company stock worth $3,019,308. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

