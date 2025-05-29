1,374 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by Fire Capital Management LLC

Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $447.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $313.89 and a one year high of $474.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.33.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

