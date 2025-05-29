Avant Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.63 Million in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 290,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Manhattan Bridge Capital comprises 1.5% of Avant Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 370,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 351,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,684,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Sunday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

LOAN opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.93% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

