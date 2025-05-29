Luxury Goods Stocks Worth Watching – May 26th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury vehicles and upscale cosmetics—targeted primarily at affluent consumers. These companies typically enjoy strong brand equity and pricing power, which can yield higher profit margins, though their performance remains sensitive to changes in consumer confidence and discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $55.42. 924,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,793. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. New York Times has a one year low of $44.83 and a one year high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,203,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,123. RealReal has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.91.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,756. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $781.86 million, a P/E ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.36.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.42. 88,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,036. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

