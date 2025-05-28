Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 189.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 730,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 477,945 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $24,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $62,845,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $23,776,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,840,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,762,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 300,846 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $35.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -15.24%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

