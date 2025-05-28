Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 22,513 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 22,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,846,291.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,954.19. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Manuel Bronstein sold 40,322 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $3,252,372.52.

On Thursday, May 15th, Manuel Bronstein sold 68,722 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $5,497,760.00.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $85.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. Roblox’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

