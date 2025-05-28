Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Manuel Bronstein Sells 22,513 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Manuel Bronstein sold 22,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $1,846,291.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 519,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,954.19. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Manuel Bronstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Manuel Bronstein sold 40,322 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $3,252,372.52.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Manuel Bronstein sold 68,722 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $5,497,760.00.
Roblox Trading Up 3.8%
NYSE:RBLX opened at $85.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.46. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $85.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
