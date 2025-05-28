Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,532,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,565,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,504,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,832,000 after buying an additional 431,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.64%.

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,230 shares of company stock worth $8,903,734 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

