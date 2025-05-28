Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 87 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,002 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Autodesk from $374.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $313.03) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Autodesk stock opened at $300.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.84 and a 200 day moving average of $286.47.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

