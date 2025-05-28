Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC:JTKWY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Shares of JTKWY opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

