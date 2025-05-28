GTS Securities LLC Takes $432,000 Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EXI stock opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.31. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

