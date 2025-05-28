Forum Financial Management LP Takes $304,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $488,067.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $314,689.04. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $362,383.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,159.80. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $1,904,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $286.59 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.45 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. F5 had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $262.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $269.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

