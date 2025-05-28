Forum Financial Management LP Invests $255,000 in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after acquiring an additional 64,690 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,479 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $586,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,794.37. This represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

