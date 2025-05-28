Brokerages Set Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Price Target at $8.20

Shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GANX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7%

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.17.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

