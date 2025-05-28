GTS Securities LLC Has $439,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

GTS Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,819 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 166,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $117.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.85 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

