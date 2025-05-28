Forum Financial Management LP Makes New Investment in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Campbell’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Campbell’s by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Campbell’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

