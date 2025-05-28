5,056 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,806,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after acquiring an additional 699,177 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8975 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

