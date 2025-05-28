Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,883,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $6,977,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 1.8%

AM stock opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

