GTS Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GTS Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,751 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 278.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of EL stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $127.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.36, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

