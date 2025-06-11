US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 184.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 27.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 126.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 204.0% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on USFD. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

