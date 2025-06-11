Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLV. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $67.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

