ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) by 101.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UWM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 50,502.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,019,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,384,000 after buying an additional 3,013,963 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth $15,290,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth $13,371,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 30.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 256,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the fourth quarter worth $4,483,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 alerts:

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Stock Up 1.1%

UWM stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.22.

About ProShares Ultra Russell 2000

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.