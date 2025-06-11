Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 3,651 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,417.60. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $19.09.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

