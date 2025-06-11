Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 27,228.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,363 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSPD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $571,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,490,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA:RSPD opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.23.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

