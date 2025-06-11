IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 144,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 63,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of ETHA stock opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.96.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.