Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $173.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.31. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $153.99 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 49.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

