Addus HomeCare’s (ADUS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $114.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $112.32. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $88.96 and a one year high of $136.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $337.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.66 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $235,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,540. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $51,149,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 695.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 248,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth $16,155,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10,307.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 129,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

